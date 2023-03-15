SZA’s ‘Ctrl’ Album Spends 300 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The TDE vocalist only trails Rihanna on the all-time list of female R&B singers.

After controlling the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for ten non-consecutive weeks, SZA’s latest album currently sits at No. 2. SOS is not the only project by the songstress to have a Top 25 position on the Billboard 200 at the moment.

2017’s Ctrl presently sits at No. 23 on the weekly Billboard 200 rankings. SZA’s debut studio LP has now remained on that chart for a milestone total of 300 weeks. It has stayed on the Billboard 200 since its debut.

Originally, Ctrl opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 by earning 60,000 first-week units. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the Top Dawg Entertainment-backed body of work as 3x-Platinum.

SZA’s Ctrl is the second-longest charting album by a female R&B artist behind Anti by Rihanna. 2016’s Anti crossed the 300-week mark on the Billboard 200 in February 2022. That project now has 358 weeks on the chart.

SZA recruited Hip Hop stars Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Isaiah Rashad as well as singer/songwriter James Fauntleroy as guest features on the 14-track standard version of Ctrl. A deluxe edition includes seven additional tracks.

Singles such as “Love Galore,” “The Weekend,” and “Broken Clocks” live on the Ctrl album. SZA earned five nominations, including a Best New Artist nod, at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards off the success of Ctrl. However, the Recording Academy controversially shut out SZA that year.

SOS arrived on December 9, 2022. SZA’s sophomore set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by racking up 318,000 first-week units. The single “Kill Bill” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The RIAA has already certified SOS as Platinum.