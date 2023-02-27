SZA’s ‘SOS’ Becomes Longest-Reigning R&B Album At No. 1 In 30 Years

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Woman Of The Year award recipient continues to control the pole position.

SOS by SZA has dominated the Billboard 200 album chart for most of 2023. With the exception of one week earlier this month, the R&B singer’s sophomore studio LP topped every weekly ranking so far.

The latest Billboard 200 sees SZA take the pole position once again. SOS collected an additional 87,000 equivalent album units during the most recent tracking period which ended on February 23.

That gives SOS a 10-week reign atop the Billboard 200. SZA’s project now has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album since the 18x-Platinum The Bodyguard soundtrack spent 20 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1992-93.

In addition, SZA’s SOS is the longest-reigning No. 1 album by a solo R&B female artist since Mariah Carey’s self-titled debut held the top spot for 11 consecutive weeks in 1991. R&B icon Whitney Houston led The Bodyguard. However, that soundtrack is officially credited as a project by various artists.

SZA released SOS on December 9, 2022, to widespread critical acclaim. The Top Dawg Entertainment-backed effort features guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Several singles from SOS have been commercial successes as well. “Kill Bill” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. “I Hate U,” “Good Days,” “Shirt,” and “Nobody Gets Me” also made it into the Hot 100’s Top 20 region.

Billboard will present SZA with the Woman Of The Year honor at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1. Previously, she won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat. SZA also earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar.