SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year

The ‘SOS’ album creator joins Latto and Doechii as Women in Music Award recipients.

Over the last ten years, Solána “SZA” Rowe recorded numerous hit songs and earned various industry award nominations. However, the R&B vocalist elevated to another level in late 2022/early 2023.

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, has spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since its release last December. Plus, the SOS track “Kill Bill” remains perched at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

With all that recent success on the Billboard weekly rankings, the publication will also honor SZA with the Woman Of The Year Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The Quinta Brunson-hosted event takes place on Wednesday, March 1 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

SZA Reached Superstardom With ‘SOS’

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director.

Hannah Karp continued, “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

The See.SZA.Run EP dropped in 2012. She followed that effort with 2013’s S EP and 2014’s Z EP. Throughout her career, the New Jersey native collaborated with other music stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Maroon 5, Cardi B, Justin Timberlake, and Doja Cat.

The ‘Ctrl’ Album Also Achieved Billboard Chart Success

SZA released her major label debut studio LP Ctrl in 2017. That Top Dawg Entertainment-backed project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ctrl also made it to No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Ctrl as 3x-Platinum, and the album received five Grammy nominations in 2018. Ctrl is closing in on spending a milestone 300 weeks on the Billboard 200. It has already charted 295 times.

Previous Woman of the Year recipients include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. This year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will also feature fellow TDE artist Doechii receiving the Rising Star Award. “Big Energy” rapper Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award.