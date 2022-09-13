Post Malone’s ‘Stoney’ Joins The Billboard 200 Chart’s 300-Week Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Congratulations” hitmaker sees his debut LP reach an impressive landmark.

Post Malone is the latest act to have an album chart on the Billboard 200 at least 300 times. This week, Malone’s Stoney scored its 300th entry on the tally by landing at the #123 position.

Back in 2016, Stoney opened at #6 on the Billboard 200 with 58,000 first-week units. Post Malone’s debut studio LP peaked at #4 in October 2017. The RIAA certified Stoney as 5x-Platinum in April 2021.

The Republic recording artist earned an RIAA Diamond Award (10 million units) for the Stoney single “Congratulations” featuring Quavo. “White Iverson” – which also lives on Stoney – has reached 8x-Platinum status.

Stoney‘s entry into Billboard‘s 300-week club comes as Post Malone also found Top 10 success on the most recent Hot 100 chart. His “I Like You (A Happier Song)” single featuring Doja Cat currently sits at #6.

Post Malone could pull off a second 300-week reign in the future. His chart-topping 2018 album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 228 weeks so far. 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding presently sits at 157 weeks.

Earlier this year, Rihanna also crossed the 300-week milestone with her 2016 album Anti. Last month, Drake’s Take Care surpassed 450 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City on that exclusive list.