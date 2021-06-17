Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Spends 450 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

The Top Dawg Entertainment-released project is the longest-charting Hip Hop studio LP of all time.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City currently sits at #52 on the Billboard 200. Kendrick Lamar’s critically-acclaimed magnum opus has remained on the music publication’s album chart for 450 total weeks.

The TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release is just the 16th project to spend at least 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is also the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album in history. Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits greatest hits compilation is at 532 weeks.

Besides fellow Aftermath/Interscope signee Eminem, Compton emcee Kendrick Lamar only trails Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Journey, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bruno Mars, Adele, Johnny Mathis, the My Fair Lady cast, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and AC/DC on the all-time list of longest-charting Billboard 200 albums.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2012 by selling 242,000 copies in its first week. The 12-track project went on to earn Kendrick Lamar five nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards including Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, and Best New Artist. GKMC also picked up nods at the American Music Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards.

In addition, Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album Damn has crossed the 271-week mark. That Pulitzer Prize-winning body of work opened at #1 with 603,000 first-week units. Damn held onto the top spot for four weeks and was certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Drake is another rap superstar who has seen long-term success on the Billboard 200. The Toronto-bred performer’s Take Care (2011) has charted for 432 weeks and Nothing Was The Same (2013) has charted for 378 weeks. 2018’s Scorpion is Drake’s sixth project to spend 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2020, Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy became the longest-charting album by a female rapper. The Grammy-winning studio LP presently holds the #105 position on the most recent Billboard 200 chart. Invasion Of Privacy debuted at #1 in 2018 with 255,000 album-equivalent units.