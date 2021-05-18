‘Scorpion’ Becomes Drake’s 6th Project To Spend 150 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

There is a reason why Billboard recently named OVO Sound co-founder Aubrey Graham as the top artist of the 2010s. The Hip Hop megastar better known as Drake dominated streaming platforms, the radio, and the charts during that decade and beyond.

Drake’s 2018 studio LP, Scorpion, is still ranked on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The 25-track effort presently occupies the #43 position on the publication’s weekly album rankings. It has now spent 150 total weeks on the chart.

The Diamond-certified “God’s Plan” single was presented on Scorpion. Drake’s double album also hosts the No. 1 records “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” Both of those songs were certified 5x-Platinum by the RIAA.

Scorpion joins 2011’s Take Care, 2013’s Nothing Was the Same, 2015’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (197 weeks), 2016’s Views (261 weeks), and 2017’s More Life (209 weeks) as Drake releases to remain on the Billboard 200 for a minimum of 150 weeks. Each of those projects peaked at #1.

In 2019, Drake became just the second Hip Hop artist to have two albums arrive at the 300-week level on the Billboard 200 chart. The Canadian rapper/singer achieved that historic milestone with Take Care (428 weeks) and Nothing Was The Same (374 weeks).

Eminem was the first rapper to have more than one album chart for 300 weeks – Recovery (320 weeks), The Eminem Show (396 weeks), and Curtain Call: The Hits (528 weeks). Kendrick Lamar is also a member of the exclusive 400-week club.

The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City was the first studio LP by a rapper to appear in the Billboard 200 rankings at least 400 times (446 weeks). Additionally, Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has spent a total of 213 weeks on the chart.

Earlier this year, Cardi B became the first female rapper to have an album chart for 150 weeks. Her Grammy-winning 2018 debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, has remained on the Billboard 200 for 162 weeks.

Polo G is another Hip Hop star who recently reached a chart landmark. The Chicago-bred rhymer’s debut album, Die a Legend from 2019, currently holds the #102 spot on the latest Billboard 200, marking the project’s 100th week on the chart.