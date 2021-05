Drake’s chart dominance in the 2010s will be recognized at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The long-running publication is set to celebrate the 34-year-old Canadian performer as the Artist Of The Decade.

Previously, Billboard revealed its Top Artists chart for the 2010s decade. Drake came in at #1 on those rankings, followed by Taylor Swift (#2), Bruno Mars (#3), Rihanna (#4), and Adele (#5).

The OVO Sound leader also capped the 2010s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists chart. His 2011 Grammy-winning studio LP, Take Care, was placed at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Throughout his 12-year career as a mainstream artist, Drake has scored nine #1 albums on the Billboard 200. He also holds the all-time record for most entries on the Hot 100 chart (232) with 8 songs reaching #1 on that tally.

The Lil Wayne protégé recently scored his latest Number One in March 2021. In fact, Drake made history again that month when he debuted three songs in the top three positions on the Hot 100 – “What’s Next” (#1), “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby (#2), and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross (#3).

Drake joins a very exclusive list of acts to be awarded Artist Of The Decade by Billboard. R&B/Pop icon Mariah Carey won the honor for the 1990s, and Hip Hop legend Eminem won for the 2000s.

Other rappers to make it into the Top 40 of Billboard‘s 2010s Artist Of The Decade list include Nicki Minaj (#15), Eminem (#16), Kendrick Lamar (#21), Lil Wayne (#29), Travis Scott (#32), Cardi B (#35), Future (#36), and Jay-Z (#39).

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are scheduled to air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nominations. DaBaby was named an 11-time finalist. Pop Smoke (10), Juice WRLD (7), and Megan Thee Stallion (7) were also among the leading nominees.

Drake’s Billboard Stats

For the 2010s:

9 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart – the most of the decade of any artist

33 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – the most of the decade of any artist

6 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

18 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart – the most of the decade of any artist

69 Top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart – the most of the decade of any artist

10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart

Career Chart Records:

Only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 45 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

A record 22 No. 1 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

A record 84 top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

A record 120 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Notable Chart Stats:

Eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

11 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart

PHOTO CREDIT: Ligia Mallmann (MRC Entertainment)