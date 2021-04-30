The Weeknd Leads The 2021 Billboard Music Award Finalists With 16 Nods

The Weeknd is going into the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with more chances to win than any other act. The Canadian vocalist picked up 16 nods, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Hip Hop star DaBaby came in second behind The Weeknd with 11 nods. North Carolina’s native son is competing in BBMA categories such as Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album.

DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby was listed in the Top Rap Album category. That 2020 project is vying for the trophy against Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die, Lil Baby’s My Turn, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

The award for Top Rap Male Artist will go to either Juice Wrld, Lil Baby, or Pop Smoke. Equally important, three-time Top Rap Female Artist winner Cardi B is defending her BBMA crown this year against Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

Five records are up for Top Rap Song. 24kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior, Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” are finalists in that section.

Late recording artists Pop Smoke (10 nods) and Juice WRLD (7 nods) received prominent recognition at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. In addition, Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion is going into the night with the second-most nominations for a female act (7 nods) behind country music singer Gabby Barrett (9 nods).

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Winners are determined by album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement which are tracked by Billboard and its data partners like MRC Data.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by dick clark productions and scheduled to air live Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on NBC. To see the full list of nominees visit billboardmusicawards.com.