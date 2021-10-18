Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Becomes Third Hip Hop Album To Spend 450 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

The Canadian’s name is added to a noteworthy club with Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Aubrey Drake Graham just added another monumental career accolade to his ever-growing inventory of accomplishments in the music business. Drake’s 2011 studio LP, Take Care, joined an extremely exclusive list this week.

Take Care is currently charting at #88 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart. The project has spent a total of 450 cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200.

Only two other Hip Hop albums charted for at least that amount of time. Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits spent 550 weeks on the Billboard 200 so far, the fifth most combined weeks in history.

Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City hit the 450-week mark in June. The West Coaster’s 2012 album is currently sitting at 468 total weeks on the Billboard 200 rankings.

Since Curtain Call: The Hits is labeled as a compilation, Drake’s Take Care became just the second studio Hip Hop album to make it into the 450-week club after Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

Last year, Drake’s 2013 studio LP, Nothing Was The Same, spent its 350th week on the Billboard 200 chart. Only Eminem has more albums remain on the tally for at least 300 weeks – Curtain Call: The Hits, The Eminem Show, and Recovery.

Other notable Billboard 200 milestones include Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy holding the title for the longest-charting album by a female rapper. Pink Floyd’s 1973 Rock masterpiece, The Dark Side of the Moon, holds the all-time record for most weeks on the Billboard 200 chart (957 weeks).

Drake’s Take Care debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2011 with 631,000 first-week copies sold. The Grammy-winning album contained features by Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and André 3000.