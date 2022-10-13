Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Named Greatest Concept Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop’s longest-charting studio LP, #GoodKidMAADCity by #KendrickLamar, receives another honor.

West Coast emcee Kendrick Lamar recently dominated the BET Hip-Hop Awards thanks to his latest studio LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Lamar’s second album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, is still racking up accolades as well.

Rolling Stone recently published a list titled “50 Greatest Concept Albums of All Time.” The long-running music magazine named Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City at #1 on those rankings.

“The cover promises ‘a short film by Kendrick Lamar,’ and the rapper delivers with a coming-of-age opus, the cinematic scope of which has been rightfully compared to Scorsese and Tarantino,” wrote Mosi Reeves, Rolling Stone contributor.

Reeves also added, “Its centerpiece, [‘Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst,’] is a complex tale of how Lamar finally manages resist his city’s gangland traps and embrace his Christian faith.”

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City earned Kendrick Lamar five nominations at the 56th Grammy Awards. The TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release top numerous media outlets’ year-end lists of the best 2012 albums.

In addition, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City has spent 519 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart. Lamar’s critically-acclaimed body of work is the longest-charting Hip Hop studio LP of all time.

The Top 5 of Rolling Stone‘s “50 Greatest Concept Albums of All Time” also includes The Who’s Tommy (#5), Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… (#4), Pink Floyd’s The Wall (#3), and Green Day’s American Idiot (#2).