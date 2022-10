Kendrick Lamar Dominates The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Compton-bred emcee Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kendrick Lamar won six awards, including Artist Of The Year, Lyricist Of The Year, Best Live Performer, and Album Of The Year (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers). He also won Best Hip Hop Video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and Video Director Of The Year with Dave Free.

Drake went into the night with the most nominations. The OVO leader went on to win Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems. He also tied himself for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse with “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

In addition, GloRilla won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. EarthGang won Best Duo or Group. Latto won Song Of The Year for “Big Energy.” Lizzo won Impact Track for “About Damn Time.” Hitmaka won Producer Of The Year, and DJ Drama won DJ Of The Year.

BET also presented an all-star tribute to Loud Records and the label’s founder Steve Rifkind. The performance featured David Banner, Lil Flip, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep, Lil Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan. Miami native Trina took home the “I Am Hip Hop” honor.

Full List Of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Winners:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR – MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS

SONG OF THE YEAR

LATTO – “BIG ENERGY”

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

KENDRICK LAMAR & BABY KEEM – “FAMILY TIES”

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

GLORILLA

BEST COLLABORATION

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS – “WAIT FOR U”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

EARTH GANG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

KENDRICK LAMAR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ DRAMA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HITMAKA

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS (TIE)

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE – “WAIT FOR U” (FUTURE)

DRAKE- “CHURCHILL DOWNS” (JACK HARLOW )

IMPACT TRACK

LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME