2022 BET Hip Hop Awards To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Loud Records

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and more are scheduled to perform a tribute.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will honor the iconic Loud Records. The New York City-based music label was once home to several Hip Hop legends.

BET Hip Hop Awards will commemorate Loud’s 30th anniversary at the 2022 ceremony. The company’s co-founder Steve Rifkind will be part of the celebration taking place on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 pm ET/PT.

In addition, BET tapped David Banner, Lil Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, Lil Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan to perform a special tribute to Loud Records.

“It has been such a rewarding 30 years for LOUD alongside my tireless partners Rich Isaacson and Jonathan Rifkind,” said Steve Rifkind. “The impact we’ve been able to make with some of today’s pioneering and trailblazing acts is unmatched.”

He continued, “I’m privileged to be able to work with everyone from Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, Xzibit, and more, to this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards host, my brother, Fat Joe. I’m honored that BET is recognizing the impact that Loud has made in revolutionizing the industry and propelling the culture.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Jesse Collins Entertainment CEO Jesse Collins will serve as Executive Producer for the show.

“Each year, the BET Hip Hop Awards stage provides one of the largest global platforms to celebrate the undeniable impact of the most influential and rule-breaking genre,” said Connie Orlando. “We are excited to celebrate Loud Records for their contributions to the musical landscape that has brought us iconic artists and unforgettable songs, uniting multiple generations under the sound of Hip Hop.”

Jesse Collins adds, “Loud Records has been a cornerstone of hip hop since its inception 30 years ago with an array of artists that have each become essential elements to the periodic table of Hip Hop. We salute Steve, John, and Rich for their contribution to the culture.”

Drake goes into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the most nominations (14). Kanye West (10), Kendrick Lamar (9), and Future (8) also picked up top nods. Miami rap legend Katrina “Trina” Taylor will receive the I Am Hip Hop award.