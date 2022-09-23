Trina To Receive I Am Hip Hop Honor At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Da Baddest B*tch joins a list of honorees that includes Rakim, LL Cool J, and Lil Kim.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will celebrate the career of Katrina “Trina” Taylor. The ceremony airs on the BET network from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 4.

Trina will receive the I Am Hip Hop Award at the televised ceremony. BET made the announcement about the Miami-raised entertainer being the 2022 recipient on social media.

“🎤Da Baddest 🎤Ms. ‘Look Back At Me’ 🎤305’s own is the 2022 ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree. @TRINArockstarr remains at the top of the list and stayed at the top of the charts. Get ready to turn up as #BET honors the Diamond Princess at the #HipHopAwards!” tweeted the @BET account.

Trina joins a list of previous I Am Hip Hop Award recipients that includes Grandmaster Flash, KRS-One, Ice Cube, Salt-n-Pepa, Rakim, MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh, Scarface, Luther Campbell, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Lil Kim, Master P, and Nelly.

Throughout her three-decade career, Trina released studio albums like Da Baddest B####, Diamond Princess, and Still da Baddest. She has had more than 20 songs make it onto Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In addition, Trina will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of All Elite Wrestling’s Rampage show. The “Nann N####” rapstress went viral this week for her confrontation with TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena will host the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Drake leads all artists with the most nominations. The OVO leader garnered 14 nods. Kanye West followed Drake with 10 nominations. Kendrick Lamar is up for 9 noms.