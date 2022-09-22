Cardi B Helps Trina’s Appearance At All Elite Wrestling’s Grand Slam Go Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Plus, DJ Whoo Kid and Fabolous walk out the competitors for the World Tag Team title match.

The rap/wrestling crossover jumped to another level last night at All Elite Wrestling’s Grand Slam in Queens, New York. It appears Cardi B watched the show and decided to post a clip of fellow rapper Trina making a special appearance in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trina showed up at Wednesday’s edition of AEW: Dynamite as an associate of Miami-bred grappler Diamanté. Friday’s AEW: Rampage show will feature Diamanté challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

“I’ll see you Friday on Rampage,” Jade Cargill told Trina during a backstage interview segment. The self-described “Baddest B####” responded, “You see me now.”

Bronx native Cardi B tweeted that moment between Trina and Jade Cargill out to her nearly 24 million Twitter followers. The “WAP” hitmaker captioned the video, “MY MOOD ALWAYS!”

Cardi B’s tweet about All Elite Wrestling collected over 3,500 retweets and 20,000 likes on the platform. Jade Cargill even reacted to the Grammy winner with her own tweet. The TBS champ wrote, “Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through 💅🏾@iamcardib.”

Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through 💅🏾 @iamcardib https://t.co/SwjK1cX7l4 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 22, 2022

Cardi B Is Not The Only Rapper To Show Love To AEW

This is not the first time Cardi B displayed her fandom for professional wrestling. In January 2021, Cardi jokingly called out then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after WWE superstar Angel Garza mentioned her name on Monday Night Raw.

If Cardi does make her way to AEW programming, she will join a growing list of rap stars to appear for the promotion. Last night’s Grand Slam also included World Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, aka Swerve In Our Glory, walking to the ring with DJ Whoo Kid.

Swerve In Our Glory defended the championship against fan favorites Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. In addition, Brooklyn emcee Fabolous accompanied The Acclaimed for their title rematch.

Queens-bred rapper Action Bronson will make his in-ring debut on Rampage this week. “The Chairman’s Intent” rhymer will partner with FTW Champion HOOK to face The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

Previously, Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg jumped into the ring on Dynamite in January 2021. AEW has also invited Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Scrappy, and Westside Gunn as special guests for a televised event.