Kevin Gates Knocks Out A Wrestler On AEW’s ‘Dynamite’

Jermaine Dupri also walked to the ring with TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies.

Kevin Gates has been in the headlines over the last few weeks. Instead of making the news again for controversial comments, the “2 Phones” hitmaker is now grabbing attention for his appearance at a wrestling show.

On Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling presented the third part of its two-week Fyter Fest event. The three-year-old league’s latest Dynamite episode included a segment with the newly crowned AEW tag team champions, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

The tandem, collectively known as Swerve In Our Glory, shouted out Kevin Gates during their victory celebration in the ring. Wrestler Tony Nese and manager Smart Mark Sterling then interrupted Lee and Strickland.

At one point, Smart Mark Sterling turned his attention to Kevin Gates who was standing in the audience. The on-screen attorney joked about confusing Gates for female rapper Young M.A before taking shots at his rhymes.

“Just like Swerve Strickland, you’re untrustworthy and your music sucks!” Smart Mark Sterling screamed at Gates. This led to the Louisiana native coming from behind the barricade to confront Sterling and Tony Nese.

Moments later, Kevin Gates laid out Nese with a single punch to the face. A clip of the scripted exchange began circulating on social media as both pro wrestling fans and Hip Hop fans weighed in on the viral moment.

In addition, So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri also showed up on last night’s Dynamite. The rapper/producer/songwriter accompanied Stokely Hathaway, Kiera Hogan, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill to the ring for The Baddies’ match against Athena and Willow Nightingale.

Last year, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal wrestled in AEW alongside Jade Cargill when they faced off against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Hip Hop superstar Snoop Dogg also got inside the squared circle for the promotion in 2021.