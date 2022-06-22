Kevin Gates Cancels Texas Meet & Greets After Doubling Down On Drinking Beyonce’s Urine Comments 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates dropped a controversial freestyle last week, namechecking Beyoncé in the lyrics. Now, he has canceled two Texas appearances.

Kevin Gates will not be meeting his fans in Dallas and Houston after announcing his meet and greet dates in those cities are now canceled due to “family issues.”

The “Thinking With My Dick” rapper sent shock waves around the internet last week with “Super General,” his controversial freestyle. In it, he shoots his shot at Beyonce while referring to her lemonade. Check it out below.

The song was a topic of conversation during a recent interview on Bootleg Kev’s podcast. When asked about the reaction to his Beyoncé line, Kevin Gates doubled down on his remarks.

“Ain’t nobody say nothing to me. To be honest – and this with all due respect – that’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I sit in the trap with all the monsters; they say the same thing.”

According to Kevin Gates, he was speaking on behalf of the public. “All I did was say what everybody think,” he explained. “You’re the most beautiful woman in the world. I would drink your p###. Like, what the f###? Come on, man. Right here in my mouth.”

He added: “I speak for the n##### that’s incarcerated, that sit there and watch these people on TV and everything; it’s what everybody thinking.” Check out the clip below.

While Beyoncé remained silent on Kevin’s request, she shocked the world by announcing her comeback album earlier this week. The Texan superstar followed up with a surprise single, “Break My Soul,” the following day.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gates had an announcement of his own concerning his Texas meet and greets. He took to Instagram to inform fans he had to cancel appearances in Beyoncé’s home state.

“Due to unforeseen events – the Dallas and Houston meet and greets are canceled,” he penned in the caption. “But New Orleans is still a go.”

Fans of Kevin Gates will be pleased to hear he also revealed he has a deluxe version of his “Khaza album coming soon.