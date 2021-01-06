Snoop Dogg Tapped To Make An Appearance On All Elite Wrestling’s ‘Dynamite’ Show

(AllHipHop News)
This week has seen several high-profile professional wrestling/rap music crossovers. World Wrestling Entertainment namedropped Cardi B on Monday Night Raw which led to the “WAP” performer jokingly calling out WWE CEO Vince McMahon on Twitter.
Plus, wrestling fans Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale teamed up for “The Hurt Business” single. The collaboration off the forthcoming Conflicted original motion picture soundtrack is named after a WWE faction made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.
However, WWE is no longer the only North American wrestling promotion drawing considerable ratings. Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, and the company’s weekly Dynamite show is the first viable cable network alternative to the WWE product since World Championship Wrestling (WCW) folded in 2001.
Tonight’s “New Year’s Smash: Night 1” episode of Dynamite called on a pop-culture megastar to make an appearance. Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg will join AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, and The Young Bucks for the TNT program scheduled to air at 8 pm ET.
This will not be the first time a non-wrestling celebrity was brought in to work with AEW. In 2020, boxing legend Mike Tyson was featured on Dynamite as well as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event where he presented the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes.
Additionally, renowned music video director Julien “Director X” Lutz (Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna) was behind the camera for All Elite’s The History Of A Revolution campaign. In December, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal took part in a Dynamite segment with AEW Chief Brand Officer/on-air talent Brandi Rhodes and commentator Tony Schiavone.
Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. is also getting set for his own talent competition series to debut on TNT’s sister network TBS. The Go-Big Show premieres on Friday, January 7 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes, Top Five actress Rosario Dawson, and Country singer Jennifer Nettles will serve as judges along with the D-O-Double-G.
