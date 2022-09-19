Action Bronson To Wrestle At AEW’s Grand Slam Event In Queens

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the self-proclaimed “Da Baddest B*tch” Trina show up at Arthur Ashe Stadium too?

All Elite Wrestling will present its second annual, two-night Grand Slam this week. Queens-bred rapper Action Bronson will officially step into the squared circle for the show.

The AEW television special takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. As of press time, a total of thirteen matches from Grand Slam will air on either Wednesday’s Dynamite or Friday’s Rampage.

For Rampage, Action Bronson will team up with FTW Champion HOOK to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The four men previously got into a post-match altercation during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

In addition to being his new tag team partner, Action Bronson also performs HOOK’s entrance theme music. The 23-year-old son of wrestling legend Taz comes out to the ring as Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” plays in the arenas.

“The Chairman’s Intent” lives on Action Bronson’s 2017 album Blue Chips 7000. His discography also contains other studio LPs such as 2015’s Mr. Wonderful, 2018’s White Bronco, and 2022’s Cocodrillo Turbo. Bronson starred in Viceland’s food docuseries F###, That’s Delicious as well.

Miami-Bred Rapper Trina Also Teases Making An Appearance At Grand Slam In NYC

Grand Slam could also feature another rapper during the match between Diamanté and TBS Champion Jade Cargill. On last week’s Rampage, Diamanté teased she would bring the “baddest b####” from “the 305” to ringside with her in NYC.

Diamanté’s promo led to wrestling fans assuming that fellow Miami native Trina could be the surprise guest for Grand Slam. Trina helped fuel the speculation by liking tweets associated with the upcoming Diamanté vs Jade Cargill match.

"If you wanted competition, all you had to do is ask." @Diamantelax interrupts TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill promising to pull up & bring the "OG Baddie" to next week to Grand Slam! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ehjl9f37AO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022

Throughout its three-year history, AEW has highlighted several Hip Hop stars. Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Gates, Jermaine Dupri, and Lil Scrappy all made appearances for the promotion. Additionally, Westside Gunn recently took part in a Dynamite main event. The Griselda emcee walked out Daniel Garcia for his ROH Pure title match against then-champion Wheeler Yuta in Westside Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo, New York.

AEW’s Dynamite: Grand Slam will be broadcast live on September 21 at 8 pm ET on TBS. Rampage: Grand Slam will be broadcast on September 23 at 10 pm ET on TNT. Action Bronson and Hook versus Matt Menard and Angelo Parker airs on Friday’s Rampage. Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship will headline Wednesday’s Dynamite.