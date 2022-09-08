Westside Gunn Performs On ‘AEW Dynamite’ Wrestling Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Griselda emcee accompanies Daniel Garcia for his championship match.

Hip Hop recording artist Westside Gunn is a known super fan of professional wrestling. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made a stop in Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo, and the rap star ended up being part of the program.

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite closed out the show with a match between ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Buffalo native Daniel Garcia. Westside Gunn helped kick off the main event by performing for Garcia’s entrance.

As “Dragon Slayer” Daniel Garcia walked to the ring, Westside Gunn ran through “Dr. Birds” by his rap collective known as Griselda. The track lives on Griselda’s debut studio album, WWCD, which came out in November 2019.

.@WESTSIDEGUNN is here at #AEWDynamite to kick off this #ROH Pure Championship Match, and Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling makes his way to the ring! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/G00qIkqDau — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Several Hip Hop figures have made appearances on AEW programming. Back in 2021, Pop culture icon Snoop Dogg showed up on the “New Year’s Smash: Night 1” episode of Dynamite.

More recently, legendary music executive/producer Jermaine Dupri accompanied TBS Champion Jade Cargill for July’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2 in Atlanta. That same episode saw Khaza album creator Kevin Gates knock out AEW wrestler Tony Nese.

Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Scrappy hosted a rap battle between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club on AEW: Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 2. Plus, the AEW roster also contains wrestlers/rappers such as Max Caster and Swerve Strickland.

Daniel Garcia went on to defeat Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. The Jericho Appreciation Society member is also the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Champion.