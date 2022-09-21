DJ Whoo Kid Talks Serving As Special Guest Announcer For All Elite Wrestling’s Grand Slam

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two-part televised show will also feature Action Bronson wrestling for the first time.

Yet another Hip Hop figure will appear on All Elite Wrestling programming. AEW tapped New York City native DJ Whoo Kid for the promotion’s second annual Grand Slam event.

Grand Slam takes place tonight (September 21) inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. DJ Whoo Kid will serve as special guest announcer for a match at the professional wrestling show.

“I’m excited to be a part of this event,” says the on-air presenter for Sirius XM Radio’s Shade 45 station. “It promises to have a lot of surprises in store.”

DJ Whoo Kid continues, “As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family.”

Queens-Bred Emcee Action Bronson Will Step Into The Ring At Grand Slam

The legendary mixtape deejay joins Action Bronson as a special guest for AEW’s Grand Slam. Bronson is stepping into the ring for the first time. The Queens native will team with FTW Champion HOOK to face off with The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

There is also speculation that Miami-based rapper Trina could show up in Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW wrestler Diamanté teased the “baddest b####” will accompany her to the ring for her match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Previously, other Hip Hop stars such as Snoop Dogg, Kevin Gates, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Scrappy, and Westside Gunn made appearances at AEW shows. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert popped up at last year’s Grand Slam.

All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite: Grand Slam will be broadcast live on September 21 at 8 pm ET on TBS. Rampage: Grand Slam will be broadcast on September 23 at 10 pm ET on TNT. Dynamite includes the finals of the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Jon Moxley will wrestle Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship.