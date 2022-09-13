Drake Leads 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye, Kendrick, Future, Cole, and Cardi also picked up multiple noms.

Drake goes into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the most nominations of any act. The OVO Sound leader earned 14 nods this year.

BET nominated Drake for Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Certified Lover Boy). He is also up multiple times for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video, and Song Of The Year.

Kanye West followed Drake with 10 nominations including Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Donda).

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar has nine chances to win. He is competing for Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Video Director Of The Year, Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers), and other honors.

Future came in fourth with 8 nominations. Cardi B picked up the most 2022 BET Award noms for a female rapper. The “Hot S###” performer tied Baby Keem and J. Cole with 6 nods each. Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug also received three nominations, respectively.

GloRilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher received two nominations each. The Hip Hop Album Of The Year category features Drake, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar as well as Latto (777), Future (I Never Liked You), Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), and Nas (King’s Disease II).

The Hip Hop Artist Of The Year nominees include Cardi B, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion. Lyricist Of The Year will go to either Baby Keem, Benny The Butcher, Drake, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Jay-Z, or Kendrick Lamar.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place Tuesday, October 4 at 9 pm ET/PT on BET from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. New York City rap legend Fat Joe will serve as the official host for the ceremony.

The Complete List Of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees:

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky- “D.M.B.”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher -“Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”

BIA & J. Cole – “London”

Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”

Drake feat. 21 Savage – “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole – “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Duo Or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist Of The Year

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song Of The Year

Latto – “Big Energy”

Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”

Kodak Black -“Super Gremlin”

Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Hip Hop Album Of The Year

Latto – 777

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West – Donda

Future – I Never Liked You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Nas – King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer Of The Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ Of The Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler Of The Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake – “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole – “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, – “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby – “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West – “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake – “Wait for You” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss – “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys – “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Nobody”

Latto – “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat -Woman”

Best International Flow

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)