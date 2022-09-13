Drake Leads 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

Drake goes into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the most nominations of any act. The OVO Sound leader earned 14 nods this year.
BET nominated Drake for Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Certified Lover Boy). He is also up multiple times for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video, and Song Of The Year.
Kanye West followed Drake with 10 nominations including Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Producer Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Donda).
Additionally, Kendrick Lamar has nine chances to win. He is competing for Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, Video Director Of The Year, Hip Hop Album Of The Year (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers), and other honors.
Future came in fourth with 8 nominations. Cardi B picked up the most 2022 BET Award noms for a female rapper. The “Hot S###” performer tied Baby Keem and J. Cole with 6 nods each. Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug also received three nominations, respectively.
GloRilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher received two nominations each. The Hip Hop Album Of The Year category features Drake, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar as well as Latto (777), Future (I Never Liked You), Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), and Nas (King’s Disease II).
The Hip Hop Artist Of The Year nominees include Cardi B, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion. Lyricist Of The Year will go to either Baby Keem, Benny The Butcher, Drake, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Jay-Z, or Kendrick Lamar.
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place Tuesday, October 4 at 9 pm ET/PT on BET from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. New York City rap legend Fat Joe will serve as the official host for the ceremony.
The Complete List Of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award Nominees:
Best Hip Hop Video
A$AP Rocky- “D.M.B.”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher -“Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”
BIA & J. Cole – “London”
Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Collaboration
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”
Drake feat. 21 Savage – “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole – “Johnny P’s Caddy”
Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Duo Or Group
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
Best Live Performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist Of The Year
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
Song Of The Year
Latto – “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk – “Hot S###”
Kodak Black -“Super Gremlin”
Future feat. Drake & Tems – “Wait for You”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Hip Hop Album Of The Year
Latto – 777
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West – Donda
Future – I Never Liked You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Nas – King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Producer Of The Year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ Of The Year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Best Hip Hop Platform
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please
Complex
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
Hustler Of The Year
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Drake – “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole – “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, – “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby – “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West – “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake – “Wait for You” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss – “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Impact Track
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys – “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Nobody”
Latto – “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat -Woman”
Best International Flow
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)