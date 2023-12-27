“The Color Purple” Scores Huge Box Office Debut With $18 Million Opening

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Director Blitz Bazawule celebrates the success of his new musical starring Fantasia Barrino.

The Color Purple shocked some movie industry forecasters by bringing in $18 million on its first day at the domestic box office. That amount represents the second highest-grossing Christmas Day opening of all time behind 2009’s Sherlock Holmes ($24.6 million).

Fantasia Barrino plays the lead role in the 2023 version of The Color Purple. This year’s musical is a remake of the 1985 motion picture. Both movies are adaptations of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

In addition to generating impressive totals at the box office, The Color Purple also garnered praise from critics and theatergoers. The Blitz Bazawule-directed film received an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” score on CinemaScore.

“Woke up to all the positive reactions to #TheColorPurple. What a blessing!!! Grateful to all who helped me make this film. Let’s continue to pack the theaters y’all,” Blitz Bazawule tweeted on Tuesday (December 26).

Woke up to all the positive reactions to #TheColorPurple. What a blessing!!! Grateful to all who helped me make this film. Let's continue to pack the Theaters y'all. 🙏🏿💜✨ pic.twitter.com/mp2rxi0Ofa — Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) December 26, 2023

The cast of The Color Purple also includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey and Louis Gossett Jr.

Fantasia Barrino has already earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Additionally, Danielle Brooks made it into the Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture category.

“Yes!!! We did that!!! Grateful to everyone that packed the theaters. Let’s keep it going! #TheColorPurple,” Blitz Bazawule tweeted in response to his movie’s historic first-day revenue.