Boosie Badazz Responds To Backlash Over Remarks About Gay Daughter 

Boosie Badazz faced criticism after his daughter Poison Ivy shared her pain over her father’s comments about her sexuality.

Boosie Badazz has responded to his daughter Poison Ivi after she shared a heart-wrenching post reacting to her father’s comments about her sexuality.

Last Friday (September 27), the rising rapper called out her father for constantly discussing her sexuality in interviews, referring to her as “contaminating” her siblings in one and using a slur against her in private.

Boosie responded with a series of Instagram posts after coming under fire following his daughter’s video. He posted a carousel of photos featuring him and his daughter over the years.

“NEVER MEANT TO HURT YOU,” he wrote, followed by a heartbroken emoji. “DADDY BBY #Iloveu”

Boosie then shared more images of himself and his daughter, writing “We good” and “GOD GOT US.”

He also shared a message, posting a pair of statements representing his thoughts. “Yall won’t make Me look like a bad father,” he wrote in one. “I love all my kids and I’m a good father.” The other read, “What is understood doesn’t need to be said.”

Boosie Claims His Daughter Is “Contaminated”

Poison Ivi’s video was seemingly in response to Boosie’s recent remarks about his daughter at a taping of Yung Miami’s Revolt show “Caresha Please” at Revolt World 2024.

“She still can’t bring her situation to our house. My daughter is grown—Because I don’t want it to contaminate her others [siblings],” he said as the audience groaned. “It’s a generation we’re raising, and I don’t want her to get too contaminated for her other six or seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way.”

He added, “If I don’t want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, ‘What’s that daddy?’ to somebody she looks up to? It’s not gonna come around. My grandfather didn’t let it, my daddy didn’t let it, and I didn’t let it.”