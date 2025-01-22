Boosie Badazz Shades Joe Biden While Asking Donald Trump To Pardon Federal Gun Charge

Boosie Badazz calls on President Trump to examine his firearm case, using Biden’s pardoning actions as leverage.

Boosie Badazz is once again doing his best to get the attention of President Donald Trump for his own personal legal gain.

On Wednesday (January 22), the Baton Rouge Hip-Hop veteran issued an impassioned plea to Trump via a lengthy tweet to take a look at his firearm possession case. Though he previously called on Trump to pardon him in the case last year in November while the general election was wrapping up, he switched up his approach this time and used the 47th President’s political arch rival Joe Biden as bait. In his latest address, Boosie highlighted Biden’s last act as president, which included pardoning thousands of non-violent offenders and his family members, as the base of his argument.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT,” Boosie Badazz exclaimed in the all-caps written tweet. “MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF. I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW.”

Boosie Badazz continued, calling on Trump to have some compassion for him considering he’s already served a lengthy prison sentence. “PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON,” he wrote.

He added, mentioning that his status as a rapper and entrepreneur has made him a target, seemingly likening himself to Trump who was convicted of 34 federal charges in 2024. “N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE,” he wrote. “I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT S### BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio.”

For reference, Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, of his federal felony conviction related to gun possession and tax charges. More specifically, Hunter was convicted of lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm in 2018. Hunter was convicted of falsely stating he was not a drug user and pleaded guilty to charges of evading at least $1.4 million in taxes. The pardon Biden issued in December 2024 spared his son Hunter from a possible prison sentence.

On the other hand, Boosie’s case stemmed from his arrest in San Diego in 2023 following a traffic stop during which authorities claim they recovered two loaded guns. Authorities reportedly tracked Boosie via Instagram and claimed he was located by a helicopter in a “gang-affiliated neighborhood” after appearing in a video with a “known gang member.” Boosie has accused the prosecutor in the case of being racist after he was indicted on the same charge, despite the dismissal of the case weeks earlier. In July 2024, Boosie also spoke out about the indictment, which he alleges comes from federal prosecutor “M. Wheat” who had previously charged him with the same felony gun possession that was dismissed by a federal judge.

Boosie’s Biden-bashing petition to Trump comes on the heels of news that the President revoked 78 of the executive orders the administration before him signed into effect. Trump also revoked key executive orders from other former presidents including the executive order 11246 which included the Equal Employment Opportunity Act that Lyndon B. Johnson signed into effect in 1965. The order prohibited discrimination in hiring and employment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. He’s also revoked orders concerning environmental justice in low-income and minority communities.