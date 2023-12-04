Boosie Badazz Warns Daughter’s New Man: “You Can Cheat On Her But Don’t Beat On Her” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

While Boosie Badazz said he’s “so happy” his daughter has a new boyfriend, he has one condition for dating his child.

Boosie Badazz has a word of warning for the new man in his daughter’s life.

During a recent Instagram Live, the father of eight revealed he received a text from his 21-year-old daughter, Ty, telling him she has a new boyfriend.

“She want me to meet him,” Boosie explained before adding that his daughter told him to “be nice,” to her new boo. “All my girls think I might do too much, but I’m not,” he added.

Boosie continued stating that he was “so happy” over the news. However, he laid down one condition for the new man in his daughter’s life.

“You can cheat on her, but don’t beat on her,” Boosie declared. “Just don’t hit her n####. Love her, I don’t give a f### what you do. Just don’t hit her.”

The Baton Rouge native went on to say, “I don’t give a damn” what goes on behind closed doors so long as his daughter’s new boyfriend keeps his hands to himself. Check out the clip below.

While Boosie said he dotes on his girls, he aired out his family drama earlier this year on the song “Ungrateful,” following a disagreement with his daughter Tori and her mother.

In a subsequent livestream, Boosie revealed that he was cutting his daughter off.

“The level of disrespect she got?” he said. “It ain’t would, I did take her out my will. I did! I did! It has been done. I did whatever to raise that child right. Tried everything. The disrespect you have for your daddy? You ain’t gon’ get nothing when I leave here.”