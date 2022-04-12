Boosie Badazz To His Mom: “You Gotta Let Your Cheeks Out”

The rapper tells his 68-year-old mother to show more of her body.

Boosie Badazz (born Torrence Hatch Jr.) may have had a problem with Lil Nas X kissing another man on television, but the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-raised rapper apparently does not have a problem with sexualizing his own relative.

The No Jumper Instagram page reposted a video of Boosie Badazz speaking with his 68-year-old mother, Jacquelyn Hatch, in Jamaica. In the clip, Boosie comments on his mom’s swimming attire.

“Mama, you got on a bathing suit? What you got on? Tights? Them cheeks out?” stated Boosie. “Man, you gotta let your cheeks out, ma. You gotta put on a two-piece, ma. You gotta put on a two-piece and let them cheeks hang out.”

The 39-year-old Heartfelt album creator also said, “Ooh, look at them cheeks! Look at them cheeks, mama. We got some old men on my Live… You saw that old man waving at you at that restaurant, flirting with you.”

Boosie Tweeted About His Mom’s Bathing Suit Too

Boosie Badazz did not just speak about Jacquelyn Hatch’s outfit during an Instagram Live session this week. The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker also addressed his mom’s swimsuit on Twitter.

“MY MOMMA GOT ON ONE PIECE SPECIAL BATHING SUIT‼️ THESE JAMAICAN MEN [ARE] ALL ON MY MOMMA… WTF THIS FEELS WEIRD lmao,” Boosie tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Boosie has been very supportive of his mother as well. Last September, the outspoken southern rapper gifted Jacquelyn Hatch a brand new Cadillac truck. Footage of the moment got picked up by social media blogs.

MY MOMMA GOT ON ONE PIECE SPECIAL BATHING SUIT ‼️THESE JAMAICAN MEN ALL ON MY MOMMA…WTF THIS FEELS WEIRD lmao — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 11, 2022

Critics Slammed Boosie Badazz For Sex-Related Incidents Involving His Kids

Previously, Boosie experienced backlash for his actions involving another member of his family. In March, the Bad Azz Music Syndicate representative and his 18-year-old son were seen examining an exotic dancer’s privates with a magnifying glass which led to negative reactions on social media.

There was also widespread condemnation for Boosie Badazz in 2020. At the time, he admitted to enlisting adult women to perform oral sex on his underage children and nephews. Boosie faced accusations of engaging in child sexual abuse.

“I’m training these boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they were 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f###### son’s dick sucked. You’re f###### right. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, super grown checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown,” said Boosie.