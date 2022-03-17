Boosie & His 18-Yr-Old Son Examine A Woman’s Private Parts With A Magnifying Glass On Instagram Live

Boosie is on the receiving end of some hefty internet backlash after his “Boosie Gone Bad” live stream on Wednesday night (Mar. 16) where he and his 18-year-old son examined a woman’s private parts with a magnifying glass.

Boosie hosted a live-streamed private party on his own platform yesterday evening (Mar. 16) following numerous Instagram bans and suspensions for his now-infamous explicit lives. However, part of the event was broadcast on Instagram Live via his “Americasmostwantedig” account.

The backlash on Twitter was immediate once an extremely explicit clip of the rapper’s antics began circulating. “Look at the p#### son,” Boosie urges during the video as a woman, naked from the waist down, stands in front of them, displaying her private parts.

The rapper then directs another half-naked woman to a bench where she lays on her back with her legs spread in the air. Meanwhile, Boosie and his son take turns inspecting the woman’s genitals with a magnifying glass. She then stands up and begins twerking before Boosie calls for another woman from the audience.

The event was previously advertised as a “live, uncensored, and uncut interactive experience,” on the Boosie Gone Bad website. The stream gave ticket-buyers instant “exclusive access to the Boosie Baddie – Atlanta casting call.”

“I’m back baby and I’m all the way live,” he explained during a commercial for the event. “Anything I do on camera is excusable. Anything I do on pay-per-view … I was drunk.”

Boosie then compared himself to the “Tony Montana” character in Scarface proclaiming, “I feel like the world is mine. So my new nickname after this … Black Tony.”

Twitter Reacts To Boosie & His Son On IG Live

However, the backlash on Twitter was swift with commenters outraged at the outspoken rapper and the influences his kids are exposed to. Check out some of the responses below.

