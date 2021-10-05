Boosie Badazz Reacts To Instagram Being Shut Down

Boosie Badazz constantly complained for months about his account being removed from Instagram for violating the terms of service. The Baton Rouge rapper had more to say about the social media platform.

In September, Boosie expressed his anger over his IG page being removed while he was promoting his My Struggle movie. That Twitter rant included Boosie insulting Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s wife.

According to reports, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were offline for six hours yesterday. The global outage started around noon ET on Monday.

Boosie used Twitter to offer his thoughts on Instagram and the other Facebook-owned companies being temporarily shut down. The 38-year-old southerner suggested the outage was an act of God.

THEY TOOK MY INSTAGRAM ND THEN EVERYTHING GOT SHUT DOWN!! #gods #annointed — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 4, 2021

“THEY TOOK MY INSTAGRAM [AND] THEN EVERYTHING GOT SHUT DOWN!! #gods #annointed,” tweeted Boosie Badazz on Tuesday night.

This is not the first time Boosie invoked the Almighty when discussing certain issues. He also said “God is doing backflips” over LGBTQ representation on television and in the media.

In addition to Boosie Badazz, additional Hip Hop stars addressed users having trouble accessing Instagram. Soulja Boy even referenced the “Wipe Me Down” rhymer when he tweeted, “Boosie somewhere rubbing his hands like Birdman 🤣.”