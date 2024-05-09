Drake Posts Cryptic Video About Death After Fallout From Kendrick Lamar Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The world continues to discuss the epic rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Following the three-month heavyweight fight, most of the public chose Lamar as the winner after he dropped “Not Like Us” on Saturday (May 4).

Although returned with “The Heart Part 6” the following day, he’s been relatively quiet after it failed to halt the momentum of “Not Like Us.” However, Drizzy did share a cryptic video on his Instagram Story on Thursday morning (May 9).

The Canadian superstar uploaded a clip from Netflix’s A Man in Full miniseries. Based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name, that six-episode program stars Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Aml Ameen, Chanté Adams and Lucy Liu.

Drake’s IG post features a voice-over saying, “I don’t mean this as criticism. Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna be a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud reached a tipping point in March, when Lamar called out the OVO leader on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” collaboration. Both rappers put out several other diss tracks, including Drizzy’s “Family Matters” and K. Dot’s “meet the grahams.”

There’ve been two different incidents to take place at Drake’s Toronto home over the past few days. A gunman shot one of his security guards during an apparent drive-by shooting on Tuesday (May 7). Then, police returned to the residence (known as The Embassy) the next day after an intruder attempted to enter the mansion.