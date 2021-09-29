Boosie Mad at Instagram, Seems to Take Shots at CEO’s Wife “what were u thinking”

Boosie also had something to say to his fans who want pics with him but don’t support his new movie “My Struggle.”

Boosie has a long-running feud with Instagram. It seems like every month the social media platform deactivates his account for violating the rules, Boosie has a little rant about it, but it always seems to work out for him in the end.

Well, according to Boosie, Instagram deleted his account again and it’s all because he was trying to promote his new biopic, “My Struggle.” He took to Twitter yesterday (September 28) to go on a tirade, venting his frustrations at the social media giant.

Suggesting that he’s being targeted Boosie tweeted:

“MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHING AGAIN. THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING. PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCCESS OF MY STRUGGLE. Y’ALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE. BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS.”

MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN. THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING .PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE .BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS 🙏🏽 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

He wasn’t happy that this all happened the week his project drops when he needs his Instagram to promote and accused Instagram of “u messing with my me n my family”

Take my Ig the week of my MOVIE RELEASE‼️ u messing with my me n my family ITS UP ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

He then appeared to mess with Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram’s wife, firing off a series of insulting tweets.

How do these people rich ass people have these ugly ass wifes like wtf u was thinking 🤔 THAT HOE SHOT LOL — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

HOW DID YOUR RICH ASS FIND SOMETHING SO F###### UGLY‼️ YALL SUPPOSED TO HAVE BAYWATCH WOMEN 💯👍THEM HOES LOOK LIKE S### N YALL PUT A RING ON SMH I KNOW U LOOK ON IG ALL DAY AT WOMEN LIKE WTF DID I DO MY WIFE IS A GHOSTBUSTER — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

DAM YO WIFE UGLY ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

Appearing to confirm he was indeed referring to Adam Mosseri’s wife and making sure Adam knew he was sending shots he named him saying, “CEO of ig what were u thinking when u saw her Adam.”

CEO of ig ‼️what were u thinking when u saw her Adam — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

Adam Mosseri addressed the social media platform’s issue with Boosie in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” back in July saying:

“You’ve gotta draw the line somewhere. It’s a nudity policy. We try to be clear. You can appeal but if you get too many strikes, something will happen… There are things where we just have to draw the line or define a rule that is practical.”

Well, it looks like Boosie is interested in doing something next time Adam goes on the show tweeting “NEXT TIME YOU GO TO BREAKFAST CLUB IM ………………. BET”

NEXT TIME YOU GO TO BREAKFAST CLUB IM ………………. BET — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 28, 2021

It’s unlikely to be the last time Boosie gets into it with Instagram but for now, he’s diverted his fury to his fans. Well, the ones who want to take pics with him yet bootleg his movie. “NO SUPPORT NO PICTURE #imfsir”