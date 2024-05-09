Windowsen Fashion Designer Thanks Cardi B Following Met Gala Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B received positive and negative headlines for her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala. The Bronx-bred rapper made numerous “Best Dressed” lists but she also faced criticism for her comments during a red carpet interview.

While speaking with a Vogue correspondent, Cardi B said, “I feel amazing. It’s this amazing designer. They’re Asian.” Many social media users, including a former Vogue managing director, slammed the “Enough (Miami)” performer for not mentioning the designer of her dress by name.

Cardi responded to the backlash in a video posted to social media. She also posted a statement on her Instagram Story that read, “I have to give a thank you to @windowsen. I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember @sensenlii.”

Windowsen and the company’s founder, Sensen Lii, responded to Cardi B’s Instagram Story. Sensen Lii thanked the Invasion of Privacy album creator. The Windowsen Instagram account also showed appreciation for the 31-year-old entertainer.

Vogue filmed Cardi B as she prepared to attend the 2024 Met Gala event. The 7-minute YouTube video includes the former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member talking about fashion, cosmetic surgery, and other topics.