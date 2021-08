Boosie went off again, claiming there is a hidden agenda to turn young kids into homosexuals after DaBaby was canceled by another festival today!

Rapper Boosie has come to the defense of the baby, after the North Carolina rapper canceled by not one, but two festivals today (August 2).

This morning, organizers with The Governors Ball revealed they had dropped DaBaby from their lineup in the wake of misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS, as well as some homophobic statements.

Shortly afterward, Day N Vegas 2021 announced they too, had dropped the “Suge” rapper from their performance lineup.

“DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021. Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup,” Day N Vegas organizers confirmed.

Today’s news did not sit well with outspoken rapper Boosie, who claimed it was sad that “this gay stuff was being forced on the world.”

“It’s sad how y’all trying to ban artists. Y’all sad. In 10 years it ain’t going to be normal for a kid to be straight. Y’all trying to force it on these kids. You pushing it on the artists, you push it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause the kids love those artists. So we going to make all them promote this s### And who’s going to follow? The kids. God is doing backflips right now.”

While Boosie may be doubling down on his opinion that there is a conspiracy to push homosexuality to children, DaBaby attempted to walk back his comments once again.

The condemnations from artists like Elton John, Madonna, and Questlove, as well as the multiple festival cancellations, prompted DaBaby to issue a second apology today.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby said. “As a man who has had to make his Own way from very difficult circumstances, having people know publicly working against me— knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what needed and it was received,” the rapper continued. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV-AIDS and know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”