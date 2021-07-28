Boosie Attacks Lil Nas X; Threatens To Assault Him In Homophobic Rant Supporting DaBaby

Boosie hopped on Instagram to issue some harsh words towards Lil Nas X over his planned performance for charity and over him being openly gay!

After having his Instagram was restored, Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie went on the defense of DaBaby by attacking Lil Nas X’s sexuality and saying that “everybody ain’t with their nephew sucking dick.

Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz checked the top executive at Instagram, Adam Mosseri, for talking about why he suspended him from the popular social media platform.

Mosseri said that he had violated their strict nudity policy and the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker took objection, claiming that he had only posted a nude woman with “emoji’s over everything.”

“How the hell my Instagram was took cause of nudity, it was took cause of f#####’ racist. That’s why it was took,” he said.

Now he is looking to get his streaming and posting rights removed again, possibly getting banned after his recent venomous tirade against g###, Lil Nas X, and what he considers is anti-heterosexual attitudes persuasive in entertainment today.

Boosie started out on 10 saying, “Everybody ain’t with their nephew sucking dick. Not everybody with that s###. You just can’t put that s### on everybody and expect it to be cool.”

As the IG live continued, he further explained, “Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f### with him like you f### with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

“If I’m at an awards and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his ass off stage and beat his ass,” Boosie declared. “You let a n#### dance naked in front your children, you a m##########’ crazy m#########. Or you like dick, too.”

Someone must not have told Boosie that DaBaby has apologized already. But the question remains, would that even matter.

The rapper made headlines dragging Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for supporting their child’s gender identity. Zaya Wade, whose name was Zion Wade, was born male.

“Zaya, our 12-year-old came home and said: ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as ‘she’ and ‘her’. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,'” Wade said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boosie took to social media and blasted him for that.

