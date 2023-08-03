Boosie Badazz Wants To Mentor At-Risk Youth: “I Can Save Some Lives From Telling My Story” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz believes he can change the lives of at-risk youth, using his own life story as an example of what not to do.

Boosie Badazz wants to step up and help save the youth, believing he can make a difference by sharing his own experiences to help keep kids on the right track.

The outspoken rapper took to Twitter Wednesday (August 2), revealing that he had recently connected with some youths facing lengthy prison sentences. One of them reached out after their meeting to let him know the impact his words had, leading Boosie to feel he can play an active role in reaching out to at-risk youth.

“I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME,” Boosie wrote. “ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM.”

Boosie now wants to “TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT,” and believes he can be an example of what not to do.

“I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN,” he added. “I THINK I CAN SAVE SOME LIVES FROM TELLING MY STORY N ALL IVE LOST.”

Meanwhile last month, Boosie clashed online with his daughter in a dispute over an $80,000 Mercedes-Benz. Toriana (Tori) Hatch blasted her father for taking back the vehicle when she moved back to Atlanta. She claims she went to take care of her sick mother. However, Boosie said his daughter left because she knew her mother was going to hit him with child support papers.

According to Boosie, Tori is “spoiled” and concocted the drama with her mother as a “money grab.”

“When u lived n Atlanta u went to private schools n excelled under my roof,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “When she got you she controlled your mind.”