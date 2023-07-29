Boosie Laughs At Wack 100 Posting $1 Million Check To Defend Kodak Black’s 6ix9ine Collab

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz was outraged over Kodak Black working with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but Wack 100 defended the collaboration.

Boosie Badazz and Wack 100 argued over Kodak Black’s decision to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine on Friday (July 28). Wack 100 defended Kodak Black by posting proof of the $1 million the 26-year-old rapper received for the feature.

“FOR ALL YALL THINKING @kodakblack is CAPP’n NAW IMA STAND IN A GAP FOR THOSE THAT STOOD FOR ME,” Wack 100 wrote on Instagram.” [Boosie] THIS MAN SHOWED UP FOR WACK RESPECTFULLY GET OFF THAT B####### WITH HIM. WE’VE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD LETS KEEP IT THAT WAY. AND SHOUT OUT TO @fumevapors MY NEW BUSINESS PARTNERS WHO DID EXACTLY WHAT WE AGREED TO.”

He continued, “TO THE REST FOLLOW YOUR MIND DO WHAT’S BEST FOR YOU …. NOW SHUT IT TF UP THAT FIRST BAD WAS REAL 2 MORE CAME AFTER THIS!”

Boosie responded in the comments of Wack 100’s post. The Baton Rouge native said the video proved his point that Kodak Black sacrificed morals for money.

“I never said he didn’t get paid lol that ain’t what this bout n u know @wack100 don’t act like i said yall was lying about the money,” Boosie wrote with laughing emojis. “u posting this does not help his situation at all it’s actually [worse]! NOW he only got paid 600 k n gotta pay 400k n taxes.”

Boosie believed Wack 100 picked the wrong side by defending Kodak Black. The veteran artist sought to speak with Wack 100 in private.

Kodak Black worked with 6ix9ine on a new song “Shaka Laka.” The two appeared together in the track’s music video.