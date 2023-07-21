Boosie Badazz Rips Kodak Black Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab: “No Morals, No Principles” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie questioned how far Kodak Black would go for money, claiming Yak sold his soul to the “biggest rat in the world” for a million dollars.

Boosie Badazz is regretting working with Kodak Black after hearing about Yak’s upcoming collab with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The unexpected collaboration was announced Thursday (July 20), seemingly out of nowhere. “TOMORROW @kodakblack YOU GUYS READY?” Tekashi wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of him and Kodak, seemingly at a video shoot.

Kodak began trending with 6ix9ine shortly after the announcement as fans of the “Super Gremlin” rapper shared their takes.

While some supported Kodak Black, he lost a fan in Boosie Badazz, who claims Yak sold his soul to team up with “the biggest rat in the world.”

“That n#### Yak f##### me up,” Boosie said during an Instagram Live late Thursday night. “I wonder how all those Zoes feel? I know the state of Florida f##### up right now.”

According to Boosie, he once considered Kodak “a street n####” but claims he has “no morals” and “no principles.”

“I don’t care how much money you get,” he insisted, adding, “I thought that n##### stood up for the streets.” Furthermore, Boosie regrets working with Kodak in the past, saying, “wish I could take this n#### ass off records.”

He continued, saying Kodak exchanged his “morals” and “principles” for money and in typical Boosie fashion, questioned how far Yak would go to get to the bag.

“Money can make you do anything,” he declared. “The biggest rat in the world pay you a million dollars to sell your soul, you would suck a dick for $20 million.”

While it’s unclear how much Tekashi 6ix9ine or anybody else paid Kodak Black, Wack 100 said he’s never seen that many zeroes on a check before.