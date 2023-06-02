Boosie Badazz Would Reject Collaborating With Gunna For $1 Billion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The outspoken southerner refers to Gunna as an NYC sewer rat.

Georgia-raised rapper Sergio Kitchens, better known as Gunna, returned with new music this week. No one should expect to hear Boosie Badazz on a possible remix of that “Bread & Butter” track.

Gunna’s comeback record arrives as some of his rap peers have publicly denounced him for taking an Alford plea deal last year in a state RICO case in Fulton County, Georgia. Observers accused the DS4Ever album creator of “snitching” on his YSL label boss Young Thug and his co-defendants.

Boosie Badazz has been one of Gunna’s harshest critics. TMZ caught up with Boosie in New York City on Thursday. The cameraperson asked the Baton Rouge-bred rhymer if he would be willing to make music with Gunna for a tax-free $1 billion payout.

“With no tax?” asked Boosie Badazz. “I don’t wanna talk about a rat. Give me a billion dollars… No, I ain’t gonna even say it… I don’t want to incriminate myself with what I would do with a billion dollars… what I would do to a rat if they gave me a rat to do business with for a billion dollars.”

The 40-year-old former prison inmate also took direct verbal shots at Gunna by again referring to him as a rat. Boosie Badazz also said, “They got a lotta Gunnas in this sewer. We’re in New York City. I see about three Gunnas right now. One just went under the sewer.”

Gunna dropped “Bread & Butter” on June 2. The Turbo, Omar Grand, and Cam Griffin-produced single did come out under the Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment banner. An official black-and-white music video for the song premiered on YouTube.