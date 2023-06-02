Gunna Claims He Was Hoodwinked By “Sneaky” D.A. In Comeback Single ‘Bread & Butter’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunna denied agreeing to testify in the YSL RICO case and accused prosecutors of “doing some sneaky “sh*t” in his first post-jail release.

Gunna has responded to his critics in his new song, “Bread & Butter,” his first single since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

The College Park, Georgia native has been at the center of snitching allegations since his release last December. His loyalty and street cred were questioned after a courtroom video showed him telling a judge YSL is a violent street gang during the December plea deal hearing.

He was dragged online, and many artists branded Gunna a rat and refused to ever work with him. Although he’s kept a low profile since regaining his freedom, Wunna addressed the allegations in “Bread & Butter,” released Friday (Jun. 2).

The “Pushin P” hitmaker denied giving a statement and insisted he never agreed to testify against Young Thug and the other YSL defendants. He also claimed he was hoodwinked by the D.A. and accused prosecutors of doing “some sneaky s###.”

“Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em,” Gunna raps on “Bread & Butter.” “On whatever you n##### on, then trust me, I’ma stand on it/Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky s###, I fell for it/On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it, yeah/’Posed to shine, these n##### throwin’ shade, though.”

Watch the video below and stream the single at the end of the page.

Gunna – Bread & Butter

Elsewhere on the track, Gunna took aim at one of the rappers who flipped, labeling him a rat.

“You b####-ass n##### got me as the topic of the chat,” Gunna stated. “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that/You still f### with a n#### that done got yo’ partner (Wacked).”