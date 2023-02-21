Boosie Calls T.I. A Rat For Snitching On His Deceased Cousin

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A collaborative album by the two southerners got shelved.

Boosie Badazz has become the unofficial spokesperson against alleged criminals cooperating with prosecutors. The Baton Rouge native’s vitriol towards so-called “rats” even applies to Hustle Gang leader T.I.

“Only people get mad when I talk bout rats [are] the ones supporting them. 😜Y’ALL THE PROBLEM,” tweeted Boosie. The 40-year-old rapper has even joked about putting all the ratting rappers on tour together.

While the snitching conversation got reignited in Hip Hop circles following reports that Gunna took a plea deal in Georgia’s RICO case against Young Thug’s YSL record label, Boosie also took issue with T.I.’s recent admission.

A 2020 episode of T.I.’s expediTIously podcast included the self-proclaimed King Of The South discussing a legal situation before he became famous. Tip spoke about pinning a gun charge on his deceased cousin Toot.

According to T.I., his family member posthumously co-signed using him as a fall guy so the I’m Serious album creator could avoid prison time. Boosie does not believe that explanation justified Tip snitching on his dead relative.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that, you’re a f###### rat too,” said Boosie during an interview with VladTV. “I don’t spare no m############ body. Because if you’re doing anything wrong, you’re doing anything criminal, and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble, that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

Boosie continued, “But I’ma tell you like this. When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I.’s f###### lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to f###### talking. You think something happens at 17, 18 years old, you’re gonna hold – as vocal as he is – that in all [this] damn time?! All this damn time for 20-some years, you’re gonna hold that in?! And it finally came out?!”

Apparently, Boosie Badazz and T.I. planned to release a collaborative project. But these latest revelations about Tip’s cousin Toot have soured Boosie’s interest in working with the Atlanta-raised, 3-time Grammy winner.

“No, because it ruined everything,” replied Boosie when asked if the album with T.I. will ever see the light of day. “I woke up with my m############ phone, everything full… My real fans [are] like, ‘Boosie, you’re the last one left.’ They’re like, ‘You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle/OG n#### called me like, ‘Boosie… that album ain’t coming out.’”