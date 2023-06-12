Boosie Badazz Shows Up At YNW Melly’s Trial In Solidarity With Fellow Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz supported YNW Melly by attending the younger rapper’s murder trial in Broward County, Florida.

Opening statements in the trial began on Monday (June 12). Boosie posted an Instagram video of himself at the courthouse.

“@ynwmelly TRIAL!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Opening Day.”

Boosie previously showed love to YNW Melly in 2022. Boosie recalled an interaction between the two at an airport in a Twitter post.

“IM n PRAYERS for @YNWMelly Tonight!!” Boosie wrote. “I WaS N THE AIRPORT N HE PAID FOR MY FOOD N MAGAZINES N REALLY SHOWED ME LOVE N RESPECT ‘hell na OG u ain’t payin for s###!!’ I’m about to call the prayer warriors for you bro.”

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. He maintains his innocence.

“What [prosecutors] will bring you is a case that is riddled with reasonable doubt, that is founded on an incompetent and incomplete investigation and exercised poor judgment at every turn,” YNW Melly’s lawyer David Howard told jurors. “The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations they have made, and there’s a reason for that.”

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, faces the death penalty for murder. His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately.

