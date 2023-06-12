YNW Melly Appears To Cry Over Victims’ Hospital Footage As Double Murder Trial Begins

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorney Bradford Cohen—who was previously on the case—says prosecution has an uphill battle ahead of them.

YNW Melly’s double murder trial got underway in Florida on Monday (June 12), more than four years after the rapper’s arrest. Attorney Bradford Cohen—who was previously on the case—says prosecution has an uphill battle ahead of them. Melly was arrested in February 2019 for the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser but according to Cohen, the lack of evidence is overwhelming.

As Cohen noted in an Instagram post, “I feel like this case is going to go very poorly for the prosecution. This is so far from a slam dunk case. Very difficult issues to prove here. They still need to prove that he pulled the trigger, that he was the killer. The faulty investigation, motive, no DNA, no GSR [gunshot residue], no murder weapon, no evidence that he pulled the trigger. Very tough case for prosecutor.”

He added, “Defense is doing a very good job at pointing out those large holes I spoke about and the rush to judgement.”

Law & Crime, meanwhile, is providing a play-by-play of court proceedings on Twitter. The outlet says YNW Melly initially wouldn’t look at the victims’ hospital footage from the night of the fatal shootings. But, moments later, Melly appeared to shed a tear as the video continued.

“As video footage shows @YNWMelly deceased friends put on stretchers at the hospital, all but one of the women (4) in victims’ families exit the courtroom in tears,” the tweet reads. “Melly even appears to wipe his eye lids.”

While the defense is working hard to prove YNW Melly’s innocence, family members of the victims are convinced they have the right suspect in custody. An unidentified woman, assumed to be one of the victims’ mothers, could be heard saying, “He did it. He killed my baby.”

Judge John Murphy lll sided with the state’s motion to use the new 8-to-4 jurors vote seeking the death penalty. Passed by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, the law means the jurors don’t have to vote unanimously to enact the death penalty. The YNW Melly trial is the first to be determined under the new law. The trial is expected to last several weeks.