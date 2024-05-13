Rumors: Drake Is Not Happy With J. Cole

Drake and J. Cole were cool enough to tour and record together, but their friendship faces a massive test right now. Read the rumors.



I’ve got some insider information. Things are beginning to get back to normal out here in the world, as the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud seems to settle like sand in water. Hopefully, no waves rush up to shake things around again.

But I do have a little nugget of information that may interest you all. The word on the street is that Drake is upset with J. Cole. As you already know, Drake and J. Cole were on tour together and doing very well—”big as the Super Bowl” well. They also recorded songs together and were doing great. I mean, seriously, the music they were producing was groundbreaking in that it helped both of them in different aspects of their careers.

However, when that whole fiasco popped off between Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, I’m being told there was some expectation of loyalty to Drake. Basically, he expected J. Cole to side with him in the feud.

This is why you hear Drake mention Cole so much in these diss songs toward Kendrick Lamar. “I don’t care what Cole think/That Dot s### was weak as f###,” Drake said on “Push-Ups.” What he may have underestimated was the friendship that Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole have. K. Dot hinted at this when he said, “Did Cole foul, I don’t know why you still pretending” on “Not Like Us.”

We told you before, ScHoolboy Q allegedly tipped J. Cole off to get out of the way in this beef. And J. Cole promptly got out of the way, apologized and has been in perfect peace ever since. Drake, looking for validation or support, really thought that J. Cole should’ve gotten involved more actively, my sources are saying. (By the way, too many of you stole that from us and didn’t give credit. We see you.)

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole go way back and were rumored to be working on a joint album some time ago. From what I understand, they still talk very privately, and even share the music they are working on together. So we may not be getting an album anytime soon, but we certainly know that they are in communication outside of what is made public.

Where does this leave J. Cole and Drake? That part I don’t know. I would imagine the relationship is strained, but since it didn’t end, I bet it can be saved. But you never know. This is a pretty life-changing experience for these guys.

By the way, the word on the street is that Drake canceled his Oakland, California show.