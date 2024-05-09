J. Cole Relaxes On Beach As Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Rumbles On 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole infamously backed out of the battle between Hip-Hop’s “big three,” leaving Drake and Kendrick Lamar to wage lyrical warfare.

The Dreamville Records founder infamously walked back his K. Dot diss, “7 Minute Drill,” and removed the track from DSPs after apologizing to Lamar. He claimed the feud gave him sleepless nights and said it didn’t “sit right with my spirit.” Many believe he did the right thing as the lyrical warfare swiftly went nuclear.

Cole has kept a relatively low profile and remained tight-lipped about the ongoing drama and salacious accusations. Fans joked that Cole was living his best life amid the escalating tension, and it appears they were right.

On Wednesday (May 8), a fan was taking a stroll along the beach when she came across Cole. She recalled the random encounter in a TikTok video, including a selfie with the rapper.

A commenter asked if she probed Cole about the ongoing Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. “Yes,” she replied. “He said he doesn’t even like beef period . He’s really just chillin.”

J. Cole’s K. Dot apology sent shockwaves through the rap community, with some declaring it a sign that Hip-Hop is dead.

Last week, battle-tested rapper The Game accused J. Cole of weakening the spirit of rap beef.

“Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Then Cole apologized and turned this s### into Kool-Aid wit no sugar.”