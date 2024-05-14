Soulja Boy Roasts Meek Mill As Feud With 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Wages On

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill got caught in the crossfire of Soulja Boy’s beef with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

Soulja Boy appeared ready to beef with anyone who mentioned his name in the wrong way. The hitmaker targeted Meek Mill for commenting on the “Crank That” creator’s ongoing issues with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on Monday (May 13).

“Didn’t Diddy f### u in the ass? @MeekMill,” Soulja Boy wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meek Mill attempted to offer some advise in a since-deleted post. The Philly-bred rapper warned Soujla Boy about publicly threatening 21 Savage and Metro.

“Soulja if you say you’re gonna smoke somebody and they see you and actually smoke you it’s self defense,” Meek Mill wrote. “Y’all losing touch [of] reality for some likes and clout insane.”

The sentiments didn’t go over well with Soulja Boy, who’s been attacking 21 Savage and Metro on social media. Their beef originated from a 12-year-old social media post.

“My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy,” Metro wrote on Twitter in 2012. “Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

More than a decade later, Big Draco demanded Metro delete the post. 21 Savage asked what would happen if Metro didn’t delete it.

“I’m slapping the s### out [21 Savage] and metro,” Soulja Boy wrote.

Soulja Boy made matters worse by bringing up Metro’s deceased mother, who was killed in 2022. The controversial artist sent a sarcastic “Happy Mother’s Day” message to Metro before posting more crass statements.

“You sacrificed your own mom,” Soulja Boy wrote. “@MetroBoomin you a puppet.”

He added, “Dig that n#### mama up and throw her back in that b####.”

21 Savage threatened Soulja Boy over the disrespect.

“Speaking on a n#### mama like s### a game you gone s### on yourself when I see you boy,” 21 Savage wrote.

Big Draco fired back, “F### u and his mama lil boy. Nah umma swing on u when I see you lame.”

Read more about the beef here.