21 Savage Opens Up About Drake & Metro Boomin Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

21 Savage slammed fans for asking him about the ongoing beef between his collaborators Drake and Metro Boomin.

21 Savage isn’t taking sides in the beef between Drake and Metro Boomin and believes the warring duo will ultimately settle their differences.

21’s former collaborators have been at odds for some time, but the bad blood only intensified with Metro and Future’s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You. The project featured K. Dot’s Drake diss “Like That,” which kicked off the beef that consumed Hip-Hop for weeks.

However, during an Instagram Live Sunday (May 12) 21 Savage insisted he’s remaining neutral. Furthermore, he thinks Drake and Metro Boomin will squash the beef.

“Don’t keep coming on to my muthafuckin Live talking about no muthafuckin beef,” Savage said. “Metro my brother and Drake my brother. Them n##### going to figure that s### out eventually.”

While he is staying out of Metro Boomin and Drake’s beef, 21 Savage had something to say when Soulja Boy unleashed on the producer over a resurfaced tweet this past weekend.

"Metro my brother and Drake my brother, they gon' figure that sh*t out eventually"



— 21 Savage on Drake & Metro Boomin's beef pic.twitter.com/aa949X16qt — 🔊💦 (@SpeakerLeaks) May 13, 2024

“Go delete that tweet,” Soulja Boy told Metro Boomin in an Instagram video. “I don’t give a f### if it was three years old, I don’t give a f### if it was 20 years old.”

He captioned his post, “He got 24 hours to delete that tweet,” to which 21 Savage replied, “Or what.”

Soulja Boy responded to 21 Savage via his Instagram Stories, threatening to “beat the f###” out of him and clowning him for being British. He also called out 21 Savage for staying clear of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud.