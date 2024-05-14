Tyrese Makes Dramatic Exit Mid-Performance Allegedly To Avoid Service Of $10M Lawsuit  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyrese reportedly avoided being hit with a lawsuit after jumping off stage and heading for the exit while still singing to the crowd.

Tyrese was in the middle of a performance in Georgia last weekend when he abruptly halted his show and rushed off stage, allegedly to avoid being served with a lawsuit.

On Saturday (May 11) the R&B singer joined Eric Benet for a show at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. Footage from the event shows a security guard whispering something to Tyrese during his performance. He then makes a sharp exit, jumping off the stage to head for the exit, even singing to the crowd as he heads up the stairs to leave.

“I’m coming out,” Tyrese says awkwardly between crooning.

Tyrese getting served legal documents while performing “How You Gonna Act Like That?” is one of the funniest things I’ve seen so far in life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NZRCbk0yqq — Austin🕺🏼 (@A_FarrisWheel) May 13, 2024

While fans were stumped by his hasty departure, a new report has shed light on the incident. According to TMZ, Tyrese was dodging a process server there to hit him with papers for a $10 million defamation and libel lawsuit.

The outlet reports the documents related to filmmaker Bryan Barber, who filed suit against Tyrese last October.

In an Instagram post, Tyrese claimed he almost canceled the show, although he failed to mention his dramatic exit.

“Two hours before the show I was going to cancel because my heart was so heavy. I just didn’t think I could get through it,” Tyrese wrote in part.

He concluded by revealing an upcoming “dream come true” trip to Kuwait.