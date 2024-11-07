Boosie Badazz’s Fiancée Rejects Gold Digger Claims Amid Pregnancy Announcement 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rajel Nelson clarified that she makes her own money and doesn’t live off Boosie after his “baby on the way” comments ruffled feathers.

Boosie Badazz recently announced he was about to be a father again, and fans are calling out his fiancée, Rajel Nelson.

On Wednesday (November 6), Nelson fired back at critics, claiming she’s only with Boosie for his money, telling them to “fall back.”

She was plagued with “negative” comments from people “judging” her during a recent Instagram Live.

“I get up and make my coins just like everybody else,” she asserted. “Now if you living off your n####, that’s your business but don’t try to pin my life to yours. Now clock that tea.”

She continued, “They just be so negative. These hoes wake up mad miserable with their own lives and they come and portray they s### on my live.”

Nelson insisted she’s proud of other women getting money and doesn’t spend her time counting other people’s pockets.

“I don’t understand why y’all get on my s### and just judge me by whatever when I’m not a hateful, bitter person at all,” she added. “I don’t know what the f### be wrong with y’all, it’s delusional. But many blessings be with you. May God be with you, baby.”

Earlier this week, the father of eight took to Instagram to show off his “BABY [ON THE WAY] DANCE,” at an Atlanta Hawks game. He revealed, “IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN.”

The Louisiana rapper was back courtside to watch his beloved Hawks with Rajel Nelson in tow. The happy couple posed for a selfie, and Boosie hit the Swag Surf while his fiancée held the camera.