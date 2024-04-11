Boosie Badazz’s Giant Jesus Piece Upsets Woman At Hawks Game 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie wore the gigantic rose gold diamond encrusted Jesus pendant on a rope chain with two matching Cuban chains.

Boosie Badazz showed off his new rose gold diamond encrusted Jesus piece at a recent Atlanta Hawks game but not everybody was a fan of the gigantic piece.

The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker, who’s given himself the moniker “Mr. Courtside” for his recent antics at the games, took to Instagram Wednesday (April 10), to recount a run-in with a fan.

“Lady at the game asked me why did I do that to Jesus. I told her, ‘I’m showing everybody to give him the glory,’” he said, flexing the bedazzled pendant, part of a recent $2 million jewelry haul, in the camera.

When the woman remarked “I don’t think Jesus is gonna like that,” Boosie disagreed before promising to return with another religion-themed piece. “I differ,” he stated. “I’m a wear my bible piece next time, see what she gon’ say.”

Meanwhile, last week, Boosie apologized for his racially charged remarks about former LSU student-athlete Hailey Van Lith. He claimed his emotions got the best of him when criticizing Van Lith for her performance during LSU’s loss to Iowa in the Elite 8.

“Hey, I want to apologize to Hailey Van Lith,” he said in part. “That’s my bad. I got in my feelings. I really wanted y’all to win, man.

He continued, saying “I shouldn’t have said what I said,” before adding, “I apologized to you and to LSU.”