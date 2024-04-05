Boosie Badazz Apologizes To White LSU Basketball Player Following His Racial Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz had to make things right, find out what he had to say to Hailey Van Lith.

Boosie Badazz has walked back his racially charged remarks about former LSU student athlete Hailey Van Lith. On Thursday (April 4), Badazz shared a lengthy stream of consciousness in a reel posted to his Instagram page in which he expressed remorse for previous critique of Van Lith’s performance in LSU Women’s basketball team’s loss to Iowa in the elite 8.

Prior to sharing the public apology, Van Lith, who transferred from Louisville to LSU in 2023, entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time within a year. In his initial remarks, Boosie took full responsibility for allowing his emotions to get the best of him.

“Hey, I want to apologize to Hailey Van Lith,” he said in part. “That’s my bad. I got in my feelings. I really wanted y’all to win, man. I got my feelings.”

As he continued, Boosie appeared to reveal part of his frustration wasn’t even rooted in Van Lith’s effort but rather a large wager he placed on the game.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said,” he said before adding, “I apologized to you and to LSU. I apologize. I mean, that’s all I can say. I got in my feelings. I really wanted y’all to beat Iowa. I just really got my feelings. I had a big o###### on the game. I mean, my bad. OK.”

In a since-deleted video posted on Instagram, Boosie Badazz harshly criticized Van Lith for her performance during LSU’s loss, referring to her as the team’s only “white player” in addition to alluding to the idea she was “scared to death” of Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark. Van Lith played 30 minutes and scored nine points to go along with a single assist and single rebound in LSU’s 87-94 loss to Iowa.

Watch the full video above.