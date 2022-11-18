Boosie Calls Out Donald Trump For Wanting Drug Dealers To Face The Death Penalty

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is known to share his opinions about nearly anything that is on his mind. This week, the Baton Rouge native turned his attention to the 45th President of the United States.

Donald Trump announced he will run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. During his announcement speech, Trump promised to reignite the so-called War on Drugs. That prohibition/military campaign dates back to the Richard Nixon Administration in the 1970s.

“We will wage war upon the cartels and stop the fentanyl and deadly drugs from killing 200,000 Americans per year,” stated Trump. “We are going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts.”

Donald Trump’s call for capital punishment in federal drug cases did not go over well with Boosie Badazz. The 40-year-old southern rapper took to Twitter to call out the controversial Republican politician’s policy proposal.

“DEATH PENALTY FOR DRUG DEALERS WTF‼️ @POTUS45 IS YOU GO HAVE DEATH PENALTY FOR WHITE COPS WHO KILL INNOCENT BLACK MEN?” tweeted Boosie on Thursday afternoon.

DEATH PENALTY FOR DRUG DEALERS WTF ‼️@POTUS45 IS YOU GO HAVE DEATH PENALTY FOR WHITE COPS WHO KILL INNOCENT BLACK MEN ? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 17, 2022

Boosie Badazz Is No Stranger To Drug Cases

Boosie’s message to Trump referenced the countless unarmed African-Americans who lost their lives during police interactions in America. The #BlackLivesMatter movement highlighted the questionable deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd, and other American citizens at the hands of law enforcement.

Boosie has dealt with his own legal troubles in the past. He pled guilty to a possession of marijuana charge in 2009. Boosie was also indicted on first-degree murder and narcotics conspiracy charges a year later.

In 2012, a Louisiana jury found Boosie not guilty of first-degree murder. However, the man born Torrence Hatch served nearly five years in state prison for the 2009 drug case. Boosie became a free man in March 2014.

In addition to calling out Donald Trump’s death penalty plan, Boosie Badazz has also criticized one of Trump’s biggest supporters. Last month, Boosie blasted Kanye “Ye” West for promoting “White Lives Matter” shirts and falsely suggesting George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose.